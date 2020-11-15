LeadingRE Licenses Buyside for all U.S. Members

Buyside™ was selected by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE®) as a member benefit. LeadingRE® will be expanding the network of Buyside to include all domestic member firms.

According to the company, the Buyside platform has added $54 billion in listing opportunities this year from LeadingRE® firms like Howard Hanna, The Keyes Company, First Team Real Estate, Long & Foster, ReeceNichols, and others.

“In an industry built on relationships, coronavirus is impacting the ability for brokerages to find sellers through traditional means like door knocking. But where in-person meetings end, data-driven success begins,” said Buyside CEO Charles J. Williams IV.

“We have developed a powerful new way to generate and capture seller leads. What sets us apart is the use of home valuations, matched buyers to listings and the targeted marketing of listings—all novel lead-generation products for broker websites,” continued Williams.

“Many LeadingRE members began seeing success using Buyside over the last few years, and based upon those results, and the number of firms using the platform, the LeadingRE® Board of Directors decided to invest and purchase a group plan to make Buyside available to all members nationwide. This is one of the rare times when we have made such a significant commitment with a technology provider to deliver benefits to our members.” said LeadingRE President and CEO Paul Boomsma.

Buyside is currently only available in the United States, but the company has plans to extend internationally for LeadingRE® once domestic coverage areas are developed.

For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.