Realogy Joins New LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliances at Highest Partnership Level

Realogy Holdings Corp. has become the largest residential real estate partner with the new LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance at the highest “Champions” level, further solidifying its strong commitment to support all LGBTQ+ real estate professionals.

Realogy invites REALTORS® to stop by its booth on Wed., Nov. 18 from 2:15 – 3:15 p.m. EST at the National Association of REALTORS® 2020 Virtual REALTORS® Conference to learn more about the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and housing trends within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as chat with CEO Ryan Weyandt and President John Thorpe.

Those who visit this networking event, open to all REALTORS® registered for the virtual conference, will be entered into a drawing to win one free ticket to the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance first annual event in 2021.

Content Square 1.

Realogy has been recognized as the top residential real estate company on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and as Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy and its brands are also proudly represented within the new LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. John Thorpe, a regional vice president of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, serves as president of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and Coldwell Banker Realty Manager Associate Patrick Ruble serves as secretary.

“Realogy has been incredible in its support of our community for years,” said Weyandt. “They were the first in our industry to fully empower an LGBTQ employee resource group and were the first to publicly support the Equality Act, a bill that, when passed, will prohibit housing and credit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Realogy also provides full health benefits to transgender employees. The Alliance will benefit tremendously from having day-to-day interaction with leaders of Realogy who will share their expertise and ideas as we grow to make a difference in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.”

This new partnership agreement calls for Realogy to have a seat on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance’s Sponsor Advisory Board, which will focus on long-term strategy, public policy and industry trends. It will participate on a variety of thought leadership programs while engaging Alliance members and LGBTQ+ consumers at the local level through involvement with the Alliance’s 50-plus chapters. Realogy will also communicate its Alliance partnership with its nearly 200,000 affiliated sales professionals in the U.S.

Content Square 2.

“At Realogy, we strongly believe in the power of social change and strive to encourage real estate professional everywhere to be a part of this important movement toward equality,” said John Peyton, Realogy Franchise Group’s chief executive officer and president. “We partner with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance in their mission to advocate for, elevate and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and, with our combined efforts leading the way, we will continue on the journey to create a world free of housing discrimination.”

The Alliance, which launched on Oct. 1, is an inclusive member-based organization founded in June as a 501(c)6 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the professional lives of its members while providing consumers with the proper resources to assist in buying, selling and enjoying their home.

For more information, please visit www.realestatealliance.org.