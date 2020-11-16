FHFA Further Extends COVID-Related Loan Flexibilities

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend several loan origination flexibilities until Dec. 31, 2020. The changes are to ensure continued support for borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency.

The flexibilities were set to expire on Nov. 30, 2020.

Extended flexibilities include:

– Alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans

– Alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing

– Expanding the use of power of attorney to assist with loan closings

