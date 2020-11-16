Write a Better Thank-You Note

The end of the year is a great time to ramp up your gratitude practice and show your favorite clients and vendors how much you appreciate them!

One of the most effective ways to demonstrate gratitude is through a handwritten thank you note. They are personal, heartfelt and always fun to receive. Not only will you make your client’s day, but you’ll also illustrate your commitment to high-quality care and service, and, as a result, write your way to more referrals down the line.

It’s not always easy getting started! If you find yourself putting off the process because of writer’s block, you’re not alone. Here are a few tips to help you craft a genuine thank you note every time!

– Open with a general “thank you.” Acknowledge overall why you appreciate this person.

– Describe specifically what that person has done for you. This might be recognizing the multiple referrals one of your vendors sent, or acknowledging a first-time buyer for entrusting you with their real estate needs!

– Give qualities that stand out to you about that person. Ask what specific traits that person has that makes you relationship with them especially enjoyable.

– Wrap it up and wish them well for next year!

For some more inspiration, check out this example of a thank you note you might write a client toward the end of the year:

Dear Julie,

I wanted to send a quick note thanking you for all of your kindness this year. I am so grateful for the multiple referrals you sent my way. It’s an absolute pleasure to guide your friends and family through buying or selling a home. Your positive spirit is delightful, and if there is anything I can do to better serve you, don’t hesitate to call me. Wishing you an incredible holiday season and all the best in the new year!

Warmest regards,

Joanna Smith

Remember to attach your business card in the note, in case the recipient wants to give you a call or an email back. When you convey a message that is heartfelt, genuine and sincere, your relationships will always appreciate the thought!

