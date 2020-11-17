4 Playroom Features for Active Kids

Here are four playroom features that can keep the kids busy all year round!

Indoor Jungle Gym

As they progress from crawlers to climbers, being able to hone their fine motor skills is a crucial part of their development.

Performance Stage

For the kids aspiring to a life on Broadway, there’s nothing better than having their own little stage at home.

Arts and Crafts Station

As important as it is to run around, arts and crafts can also help to improve coordination and motor skills, as well as foster creativity.

Table Games

No matter how old they get, kids are sure to love a rec room that’s equipped with table tennis, foosball or air hockey.