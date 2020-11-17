NAR Examines How Emphasis on Sustainability Can Boost Brokerage Value

On Monday, Nov. 16, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) welcomed representatives from one of the nation’s leading sustainability-focused brokerages for a conversation on how brokerage owners can begin to implement or expand upon sustainability practices in their day-to-day business operations.

The session was hosted as part of the 2020 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, held fully-virtually for the first time. Demand for sustainable homes—those that prioritize comfort, durability wellness and affordability —has grown substantially over recent years, with the number of homes certified to the National Green Building Standard® increasing by roughly 60 percent since 2017.

“With today’s homebuyers looking for healthier, more efficient homes, NAR continues our work to promote the benefits of home performance,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “Green building practices often create homes that are more durable and require less maintenance, ensuring our clients and America’s homebuyers are able to afford the highest quality home for the lowest possible price. We are excited to drive these critical conversations forward as REALTORS® strive to help U.S. consumers find the high performing, efficient home of their dreams.”

Leading Monday’s discussion was Amanda Stinton, NAR’s director of leadership and sustainability. Stinton was joined by Stacey Alcorn, the owner of New England-based LAER Realty Partners, and Craig Foley, LAER’s chief sustainability officer. The trio hosted a similar session at NAR’s 2019 annual conference, where they introduced LAER as a brokerage dedicated to operating with sustainability as a core principle. Monday’s conversation examined more deeply the longer-term value proposition for brokerages integrating sustainability as a primary business value.

“The work we have done with sustainability at LAER Realty Partners is about how we can all be better neighbors,” said Alcorn, whose Massachusetts-based firm is one of the largest brokerages in New England. “We all have a collective responsibility to do what we can as community members to advance a sustainable future. I am proud that our company’s stewardship for the communities we serve is front and center at LAER.”

Stinton noted that approximately 82 percent of S&P 500 companies published a voluntary corporate sustainability report a few years ago, up 20 percent from numbers recorded in 2011.

“Consumers have realized that companies need to step forward to advance a sustainable future,” Foley said Monday. “LAER Realty Partners is actively engaging consumers, staff and agents with our sustainability initiatives.

“These include not only how we walk the walk in our day-to-day decision making, but in how we support homeowners, sellers and buyers that are looking to decrease their carbon footprint, lower operating costs and live in a healthy home and community.”

