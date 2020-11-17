New ‘100 Days to GreatnessÂ®’ Program

NAR PULSEâ€”As part of the National Association of REALTORSÂ®’ (NAR) continued efforts to provide valuable resources for members, NAR has partnered with Buffini & Company to launch “100 Days to GreatnessÂ®”, a 14-week training program featuring industry expert, Brian Buffini, role-playing exercises and action steps focused on real-life scenarios. Let your agents know about an exclusive offer through the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program.

The Hunt Is About So Much More Than the House

First-Time Buyer, a new fun and informative eight-part series, is all about showcasing the REALTORÂ® difference and how your agents’ in-depth knowledge of local communities, property values and neighborhood growth trends helps clients navigate the home-buying process and fulfill homeownership dreams. Check out First-Time Buyer, available now, and spread the word to your agents!



Who Won $5,000 From C2EX?

Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Commitment to Excellence Challenge who thought outside of the box and took professionalism to the max: Florida REALTORSÂ®, Texas REALTORSÂ®, Oregon Association of REALTORSÂ®, Massachusetts Association of REALTORSÂ®, Arkansas REALTORSÂ® Association, Idaho REALTORSÂ®, Montana Association of REALTORSÂ® and North Dakota REALTORSÂ®. For a full list of finalists, visit nar.realtor/C2EX/Challenge.