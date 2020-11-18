4 Luxurious Ideas for Transforming Your Attic

Converting your attic into a finished space is a great way to add value and improve your home. Here are four exciting options to transform any attic.

Full-Floor Master Suite

If the space permits, the top floor of your house can be perfect for creating a private and spacious master suite.

Rec Room

Since attics are typically one large open space, they can be great for converting into a rec room where the whole family can hang out.

Guest Suite

You can create elegant guest quarters that offer ample privacy and are perfect for a nanny, in-laws or any overnight visitors.

Home Office

Design a home office or studio that’s removed from any distractions and helps you settle into a productive daily routine.