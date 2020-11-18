Barristers Land Abstract of Howard Hanna Receives Award For 2020 Operations and Successes

Barristers Land Abstract, the title insurance and closing affiliate of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has been awarded the 2020 Summit Award by Fidelity National Title Insurance Company (FNTIC).

“Fidelity is pleased to offer this year’s Summit Award to Barristers, a company that truly represents our industry in a best-in-class manner,” stated Josh Smith, agency representative with FNTIC.

The Summit Award is an award presented to the top Fidelity agents that actively demonstrate best industry practices, operational excellence, financial soundness and closing efficiency. FNTIC, the company behind the award, is an industry leader in providing title insurance, underwriting, escrow and closing services to residential, commercial and industrial clients, lenders, developers, attorneys, real estate professionals, and consumers.

Duffy Hanna, president of Howard Hanna Financial Services, and Cathy Hopkins, vice president of Barristers, had the pleasure of accepting the award from Smith.

“We are pleased and honored to be a Fidelity agent and cannot thank them enough for bestowing this prestigious award upon us,” said Hanna.

The award is a reflection on agents, services and company team members alike, added Hopkins. “It all starts with the great employees at Barristers who work tirelessly with Howard Hanna real estate agents to make the dream of homeownership a reality for tens of thousands of families every year.”

