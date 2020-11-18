CRS Data Attracts Six New Customers in Four Months

CRS Data has expanded its national reach with six new MLS and association customers over the past four months, including several alliances and regionals representing multiple groups.

CRS Data will now offer its flagship MLS Tax Suite to: the Southern Oregon MLS Klamath County MLS; the Southeast Alabama Association of REALTORS®; the Kentucky MLS Alliance (KMA), which includes South Central Kentucky Association of REALTORS®, Heart of Kentucky Association of REALTORS® and REALTOR Association of Southern Kentucky®; North Carolina Regional MLS, which is made up of Jacksonville Board of REALTORS®, Coastal Plains Association of REALTORS®; Cape Fear REALTORS®, Carteret County Association of REALTORS®, Topsail Island Association of REALTORS®, Wilson Board of REALTORS®, Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS®, Rocky Mount Area of Associations of REALTORS®, Brunswick County Association of REALTORS®; and Strategic MLS Alliance, which is made up of Shoals Area Association of REALTORS® and Cullman Association of REALTORS®.

Across all regions of the U.S., the company now services its MLS Tax Suite product to 1,375 counties in 36 states. CRS Data’s new customers are located across various regions of the U.S. and represent a variety of sizes.

“When we began our property tax data vendor search, our team of managers chose to focus on the intricate needs of our members to help us identify a partner that was best suited to serve our unique priorities,” said Daniel Jones, CEO at North Carolina Regional MLS. “CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite team addressed our priorities head on with determination and flexibility. Foundationally, their team provides speedy data updates and corrections with excellent customer support, and ensures that the property data experience is rewarding and backed by advances in technology and fluid data statistics.”

“We looked at CRS Data several years ago, but had to wait for our existing contract to expire,” said Tina Grimes, CEO of Rogue Valley Association of REALTORS® and Southern Oregon Multiple Listing Service. “We recently moved to a shared database with two other MLSs, and CRS Data was amazing in their willingness to customize the setup for all three of our groups on one database. Their responsiveness, ability to customize for us and their exemplary customer service made this an easy decision.”

“We work to enhance our MLS Tax Suite in a way that makes it simple and easy to adopt new tools,” said Kari Autry, product and marketing director for the CRS Data MLS Tax Suite. “It’s so important to our team that our users know that they are on the forefront of property data innovation with the MLS Tax Suite.”

The team’s most recent enhancement helps users gauge the potential value of short-term rental opportunities. The Short Term Rental Opportunity feature shows property rental estimates related to annual revenue, average daily rate and occupancy rate. The team also recently expanded the platform’s prospecting tools and functionality to increase map search capabilities and ensure simplified access to on-market and off-market listings. The prospecting feature includes off-market listings and helps users broaden their goals and outlook.

Throughout the MLS Tax Suite, all features are accompanied by written tutorials and video tutorials. This integrated support helps users get the most out of their property data and map tools. The team’s help desk is also available by phone or email. While in-person meetings are currently limited, CRS Data hosts live webinar trainings to support customers and ensure they are getting the most out of the product.

For more information, please visit www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite.