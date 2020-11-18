Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a Top Franchise for Military Veteran

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country for military veterans for the third time in five years, according to the Franchise Business Review. Weichert® was one of just 80 franchise brands to earn the honor from the independent research firm in its “2020 Top Franchises for Veterans” report.

To identify the companies on the list of best franchises for veterans, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 2,500 franchise owners representing more than 240 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others, with a particular focus on the responses from respondents that identified themselves as veterans. This included Weichert® franchisees who were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“It is truly an honor to once again be held in high regard by the veterans who proudly served this country and are now part of our Weichert family,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We’re extremely proud to have many veterans throughout our franchise network, and their positive feedback speaks volumes to the industry-leading support and tools we offer each of our affiliates.”

Content Square 1.

“Since joining the Weichert network, the support and consultation offered from members throughout the organization has been exceptional,” said Michael Garcia, a United States Army veteran and broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – True Quality Service in Lake Worth, Fla. “We are given access to the best management systems and tools and technology in the industry, which have been pivotal in growing our business and capturing a larger market share in our area.”

By earning a spot on the “2020 Top Franchises for Veterans” list, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has now garnered two prestigious honors from Franchise Business Review this year. In February, the company was selected to the publication’s “2020 Top 200 Best Franchises” list for the fifth straight year.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual “Guide to Today’s Top Franchises,” as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

Content Square 2.

To see the complete list of “2020 Top Franchises for Veterans” visit www.franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top/top-franchises-veterans/. More information on the “2020 Top 200 Best Franchises” lists can be found at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.