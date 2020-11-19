4 Backyard DIY Projects

There’s no better time than summer to tackle a fun DIY project for the backyard! Here are four ideas to take on!

Wood-Fired Hot Tub

A wooden barrel design that’s heated with a stove will offer a timeless look that fits right into any backyard. Cedar wood is likely your best choice for withstanding the elements.

Chicken Coop

If you want to have farm-fresh eggs just a few steps away from your kitchen each morning, then you might want to consider getting on board with this trend.

Treehouse

A backyard treehouse is every child’s dream come true. These days, there are no limits to what you can build.

Sauna

You might not be using it as much in the summer, but when winter rolls around, it’ll be the ideal spot for some peace and quiet while reaping the benefits of heat therapy.