4 Things You Need to Know Before Owning a Helipad

If you’ve considered buying a house with a helipad, here are four things you should know.

Helipad vs. Heliport

If you plan to keep a helicopter on your property, you’re required to get FAA approval as a heliport, which often includes other facilities, like a hangar and fueling station.

Benefits

The main benefit of having a helipad in the backyard is convenience. Helicopters offer quicker travel time than a car and can come in handy in case of an emergency.

Buying vs. Building

It can be difficult to get local approval to fly a helicopter in a residential neighborhood, which is why it’s easier to buy a home that already has a helipad than to build one.

Environmental Concerns

It’s important to keep in mind that private aviation can have a major impact on your carbon footprint.