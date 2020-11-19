A Change in Company and Brand Can Result in a Better You

Evolve or be extinct. It’s a mantra in business, and for me, it led to a turning point in my life and my real estate career. And, despite many successes and multiple sales achievements, a voice kept ringing in my head. Is there more for me as a solo agent? Do I need more for the future? Can I be making more of a difference?

Some 18 months ago, armed with “yes” answers to the questions above, I decided to move from my brokerage and my team and join the ranks of the relentless at CENTURY 21 Core Partners in York, Penn. The team there, led by broker Michael Segarra, put me at ease, and by the end of the day, I realized that I was now part of a family of like-minded professionals with a shared desire for cooperation and success—and a level of accountability I had not experienced in all my years in real estate.

My decision to change companies and move to operate as a solo agent with a new brand has provided me with clarity of purpose and has afforded me the opportunity to become a better me for my family, friends, home-buying and -selling customers and clients. There are three reasons why:

1. Management. The genuine care and support of the owners and my broker has been a gamechanger. Knowing that there is always someone available to answer questions and/or give encouragement is critical. Additionally, leadership encourages suggestions to improve the company, and they aren’t afraid of change. They constantly add new resources, programs and offerings to help us grow and better serve our clients.

2. Resources. The productivity platform and additional resources that the CENTURY 21® brand provides are comprehensive and allow for personalization. For example, the CENTURY 21 University® courses, the lead page, the marketing opportunities and the online social community directly impact my ability to secure leads, build relationships and close more deals. Plus, the modern-looking branding and signage are clear indicators that the CENTURY 21 brand is as relevant today as it was in the past and will be in the future.

3. Culture. Having a culture that focuses on quality service, giving 121 percent and holding myself and others in the office accountable matches my mindset exactly to this business. The mission to deliver extraordinary experiences and serve our clients in the best way possible, instead of selling as many properties as possible, helps me focus on relationship building.

My decision to change brokerages and move from a team to a solo agent helped me see my life from different perspectives, gain more clarity and focus on long-term objectives, from both a personal and professional level. I’m now serving my clients and customers with a greater degree of understanding and empathy for them and their real estate decisions, with a team of supportive friends and family at work. And while I’m closing more deals, I have more healthy time for life outside of work.