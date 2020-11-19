Fathom Holdings Inc. Named a ‘Top Place to Work’ for Fourth Consecutive Year

Fathom Holdings Inc, a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, recently announced that for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named a top place to work by The Dallas Morning News.

In bestowing the award on Fathom, The Dallas Morning News cited high marks given to the company by its agents for providing them with “flexibility and freedom to stake their financial claims.” Put best by one of the company’s Dallas-based agents in the survey: “I always describe Fathom as the best of both worlds. You get the competitive compensation of a transactional-based brokerage that still manages to feel like a tight-knit community, and resources and support that are comparable to some of the largest brokerages in the industry.”

“I am incredibly proud that for the fourth year in a row, we have earned a place in the Top 3 of this important survey,” said Fathom Founder and CEO Joshua Harley. “Being recognized as a company dedicated to inclusion, ethics, strong culture and service to others is one of the greatest honors I can imagine. We founded an agent-centric business to help residential real estate agents thrive and grow their businesses, so being appreciated by those for whom we built Fathom is extremely rewarding. One of my guiding principles is that Fathom exists to serve, not to be served.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is our largest market, with more than 1,600 agents, making this feat even greater. It’s easier to build a strong culture inside of a small office-based organization than it is in a market with 1,600 agents and no offices. I want to thank everyone on our team across the country for their hard work and dedication to our core values,” Harley added. “With your help, we will continue to revolutionize the residential real estate industry.”

The 2020 rankings were based on survey responses from businesses across several industries operating in Dallas-Fort Worth. The survey is in its 12th year, with Fathom earning a place in the Top 3 for all four years that the company has been submitted.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.