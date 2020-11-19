Homesnap Ranked No. 115 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Homesnap recently announced that it has ranked No. 115 on Deloitte’s 26th annual Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America. Homesnap was selected based on its three-year growth rate of 1037 percent, which occurred from 2016 – 2019.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list includes public and private companies from the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors. Award winners are selected based on their fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019 and must be based in North America. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ winners achieved an average revenue growth rate of 450 percent.

Homesnap’s Chief Executive Officer, John Mazur, credits the Homesnap team for the company’s explosive revenue growth. “What we have achieved over the last three years could not have been done without all of our employees’ commitment to creating the most innovative, high-quality products in the industry,” Mazur said. “The entire Homesnap team works hard every day to keep enhancing our products and make them as responsive as possible to our clients’ needs.”

According to the company, Homesnap’s growth from 2016 to 2019 can also be attributed to its expansion into 230-plus markets across the country and the introduction of several new marketing and software products for real estate agents. The company’s latest launches include new features in Homesnap Pro and Homesnap Pro+. Homesnap is also now accessible to over one million real estate professionals.

“For the past three years, Homesnap has continuously pushed the boundaries of the innovative features we offer to our clients,” said Steve Barnes, Homesnap founder and president. “Being recognized as a 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner proves that we have what it takes to achieve and sustain success.”

This award is the latest accolade earned by Homesnap. Recently, Homesnap was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranking No. 510, the 2020 Inc. 5000 Series of DC Metro’s Fastest Growing Companies, ranking No. 16 overall and No. 2 in the real estate category, the Washington Post 2020 Top Workplaces and the Forbes 2020 List of America’s Best Startup Employers.

Homesnap’s ranking on the list was announced at the annual award presentation on Nov. 17, 2020. Complete results of the Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte can be found here.

For more information, please visit www.homesnap.com.