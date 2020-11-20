4 Best Indoor Trees for Your Home

Decorating with these trees is a foolproof way to add energy to your home.

Weeping Fig

They typically don’t get any taller than six feet and require minimal direct sunlight, although plenty of indirect light is vital to keeping them healthy.

Yucca

This hearty plant can do well with direct or indirect sunlight and requires relatively little water to survive.

Banana Palm

They do require regular watering and direct sunlight, but if you put in the effort, you’ll be rewarded with a stunning display of nature at its finest.

Olive Tree

Choose a spot that receives plenty of direct sunlight each day and you can make your home reminiscent of a Tuscan getaway with this iconic plant.