4 Tips for Designing Your Own Butterfly Garden

Here are four tips for a stunning garden that’s sure to lure lots of fluttering friends.

Pick the Right Plants

The most important thing is to grow plants that are rich in nectar for butterflies to sip on, like coneflower, aster and verbena.

Ample Sunshine

When they’re not drinking nectar, butterflies are known to find a nice warm spot to soak up the sun.

A Touch of Mud

While a water feature isn’t necessary, butterflies will appreciate a patch of mud where they can extract minerals from the soil.

Skip the Chemicals

Insecticides and herbicides are a surefire way to harm these little creatures, so leave the chemicals for another time.