Trestle: Your Gateway to Unified Listing Feeds

The promise of data sharing standards has always been increased efficiency. Less friction, less effort, less cost. In practice, it hasn’t always worked that way, especially for larger brokerages trying to get their own data back from different multiple listing organizations (MLOs) in neighboring markets.

When CoreLogic® launched Trestle™ in 2016, our grand vision was to deliver RESO-compliant listing data feeds to every member of our industry’s ecosystem. From MLOs to brokers and technology providers, Trestle’s mission was to be North America’s premier destination for listing, public record and other property data.

It’s taken a while, but our goal to deliver listing data from multiple MLOs to brokers in a single feed has come to fruition in 2020. That’s right: unified multi-MLO feed is now a reality for brokers. It’s a major upgrade for Trestle, and our broker clients are thrilled. With unified feeds of broker back-office data, IDX and VOW data, and public record data, Trestle has truly realized the vision of “one hub, one feed” for brokerages everywhere.

It’s an understatement to say this is a gamechanger for our broker clients. For brokers that operate in several markets served by different MLOs, amalgamating their own listing data has always been a bit like stitching together Frankenstein’s monster. Trestle does the work automatically, saving brokers all that time and effort. If their MLOs are part of the Trestle network, brokers can get everything they need in a single RESO platinum-certified data feed.

Eliminating back-office inefficiency is a chief goal of Trestle. For both brokers and technology companies, Trestle takes what used to be a frustrating job ingesting, normalizing and storing data—and makes it elegant and simple. Many senders, one receipt.

If you want to add efficiency to your operations, sign up for Trestle today and see which of your MLOs are part of the Trestle network. If any of them aren’t, give them a call and ask them to join—it costs them nothing, and the benefits are enormous. Today, Trestle has nearly a million active listings flowing through it—more than half of the National Association of REALTOR’S® housing inventory—and that number is just going to continue to grow.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, and TRESTLE are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.