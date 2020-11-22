3 Ways the ABRÂ® Designation Helps Your Agents Stand Out in the Crowd

Regardless of what they are buying, consumers have options. That includes who they select to help them buy a home. Unsurprisingly, consumers want a trusted and skilled advisor by their side, helping them navigate the process.

With more than 1.4 million members of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) plus other licensed agents, competition in your market area is at an all-time high. How do you help ensure that buyers will turn to you and your team of agents?

At the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC), we take our job seriously by helping members distinguish themselves and their services by earning the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABRÂ®) designation. Here are three of the ways we support their efforts:

1. Specialized education that helps agents elevate their services. First and foremost, the ABRÂ® designation course thoroughly examines agents’ duties and responsibilities to buyers. In addition to helping agents view the buying process through their clients’ eyes, agents also learn how to explain the value they provide and gain loyalty with a signed representation agreement.

All aspects of a buyer’s purchase are viewed through multiple lenses: What are the best practices? What are your obligations? How do you manage complex situations and avoid potential pitfalls, including risk management considerations?

Agents often describe the training as eye-opening and confidence-building. They walk away with the knowledge and tools to effectively advocate for homebuyersâ€”and earn more of their business.

2. Training that goes beyond the classroom. Since the dynamics of buyer representation are always evolving, we are also committed to providing ongoing educational tips through our newsletters and other live networking events to our members, especially in light of the current challenges from COVID-19.

If you would like to see an example of our efforts during the pandemic, ask us to send you a copy of our latest TBR newsletter, which includes best practice tips from several of our instructors. Send your request to rebac@nar.realtor.

3. An extensive collection of customizable marketing tools. The ABRÂ® designation course digs deeply into the value that buyer’s reps provide and how to communicate this to buyers. After earning their designation, members also have access to dozens of printed materials to support their marketing efforts and a growing library of shareable social media videos and other digital assets. To see some examples, you can find a short video at rebac.net/benefitsvideo.

Designations Are Differentiators

If your agents have not already earned the ABRÂ® designation, I hope you will encourage them to join us. Currently, all courses are held in virtual classrooms. Learn more at training4re.com.

I know some of your agents have already earned the ABRÂ® designation; we are excited to support your ongoing success in 2021 and beyond!