BHHS California Properties Brings Together International Real Estate Panel at Annual Luxury Event

Luxury Specialists from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties convened at the company’s annual Luxury Event virtually for the first time on Nov. 16.

The panel of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network real estate experts from eight countries took to computer screens around the world, sharing marketing strategies and generating discussions on the outlook of the 2020 international and Southern California markets.

The panel was organized by the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Luxury Directors, an elite group of seasoned agents from Santa Barbara to San Diego who excel at bringing extraordinary listings to the attention of a prestigious global audience, said the company.

Content Square 1.

Each panelist participated from their home base in Germany, England, Canada, Portugal, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. They included the following luxury experts, who covered local trends in their nation’s markets:

From Mexico:

Greg Gunter, Broker/Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colonial Homes, San Miguel, Mexico

Alma Cecilia Ramirez, Broker/Owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colonial Homes, San Miguel, Mexico

Luis A. Mirabent, Chief Executive Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cancun Properties, Mexico

Luis Mirabent, Sales Director, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cancun Properties, Mexico

From Dubai:

Dounia Fadi, Chief Operating Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties, United Arab Emirates

Phil Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties, United Arab Emirates

Content Square 2.

From Europe:

Carsten Heinrich, Managing Director, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Rubina Real Estate, Germany

Martin Bikhit, Managing Director, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kay & Co., England

Marcus Benussi, Partner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MAGGI Properties, Italy

Chiara Maggi, Referral Manager, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MAGGI Properties, Italy

Bruno Rabassa, Chief Executive Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices LARVIA, Spain

Andres Jennings, Regional Manager, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Portugal Property, Portugal

Ugo Bagration, Head of Business Expansion, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Marbella, Spain

From Canada:

Paul Nusca, Senior Partner and Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices West Realty, Canada

Sacha Brosseau, Founder and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec, Canada

“We were excited to interact with multiple leaders in our foreign offices, who unpacked lots of timely information about the international luxury real estate market into a concise format attended by an exceptional number of agents online,” said Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “This allowed our key international market leaders abroad to discuss their markets with an eager audience of agents from across a wide spectrum. It was a superb opportunity for agents to learn about how the pandemic is affecting real estate abroad, meet their peers, and gain firsthand knowledge from international Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices leaders.”

Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit luxury.bhhscalifornia.com.