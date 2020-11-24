Registration Now Open for ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year’ 2021

RISMedia and NAR Teaming Up Again to Co-Present All-Day, Virtual Event

More than 30 of the industry’s leading brokerage firms, along with 10 of the most dynamic coaches and trainers, are collaborating with RISMedia and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), who are joining up again to co-present “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year,” an action-packed, full-day, virtual educational event, to help real estate professionals kick off the new year like a rock star!

“Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” will take place on Jan. 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET. The one-day inspirational, motivational and skill-building event will be one of the industry’s largest and most viewed events of the year.

The roster of real estate leaders participating in “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” is a “who’s who” of the industry’s most successful brokerage and sales professionals. Every one of these leaders is committed to providing attendees with valuable take-home, actionable information to help them immediately compete for more new business in 2021.

All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia's "Ultimate Team Guide" as a holiday giveaway ($50 value).

This one-day learning opportunity will feature more than 20 educational sessions and 80 speakers, including Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, and Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist, National Association of REALTORS®, followed by two separate tracks for brokers and agents. Sessions will be packed with straight-to-the-point discussions that will better equip real estate professionals to increase business amid the disruption speeding through the real estate business landscape.

Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year will address the rapidly evolving changes and opportunities for our industry, bringing together the most important stakeholders who will shape the conversation for this year and beyond.

Our “rock star” speaker line-up includes…

NAR’s Bob Goldberg and Charlie Oppler with a road map for the year ahead

Brian Buffini, founder and chairman, Buffini & Company, with success strategies for 2021

NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun with an economic update

Leading coach Sherri Johnson with strategies for achieving a seven-figure income

Paul Boomsma, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, with insights for brokerage operators in 2021

Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2021 will:

Help you increase your leadership abilities and business skill sets

Help you grow and keep your professional skills sharpened and enlightened

Help you stay connected with other leaders and create possible new lead opportunities

Topics covered at Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2021 will include:

One-on-One With Morgan Carey: New Ideas for a New Year

John Featherston

Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters

From the Broker Track

How to Compete in a Shrinking Brokerage Landscape

As the real estate brokerage landscape continues to consolidate, what does it mean for your company? From mergers to acquisitions to roll-ups, here’s how to determine what your next move should be, and how to build your brand and brokerage among the changing competition.



Moderator:

Candace Adams, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties

Panelists:

Boomer Foster, Long & Foster

Thad Wong, @properties

Bill Watson, Watson Realty

Dan Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated

From Transactional to Forever

Consumer behavior has shifted…most likely, for good. Find out how the consumer is driving change and efficiency in the real estate process, and what your agents—and brokerage—needs to do to remain relevant long after the sale. These leading brokers will share how they’re raising the bar to position their firms as trusted, credible, long-term advisors in an uncertain world.

Moderator:

Pat Riley, Allen Tate REALTORS®

Panelists:

Michael Saunders, Michael Saunders Real Estate

Rod Messick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

Marilyn Eiland, Better Homes and Gardens Gary Greene

Gary Scott, Long & Foster Real Estate

From the Agent Track



Making the LEAP! Game Changing Business Strategies for 7-figure Income

Moderator:

Sherri Johnson

Panelists:

Davin Emmons

Jon Bye

More Than Just Likes: A Blueprint for Online Success

With so many platforms and so little time, where should you focus your online efforts? Get a blueprint for maximizing your ROI and tips on how to target your ideal clients.

Moderator:

Marki Lemons Rhyal, ReMarkiTable LLC

Panelists:

Wendy Forsythe, Fathom Realty

Delivering these insights will be many of real estate’s brightest minds, including…

Helen Hanna Casey

David Knox

Vince Leisey

Rei Mesa

Chris Stuar

Diane Ramirez

Dan Forsman

Michele Harrington

Todd Hetherington

John LeTourneau

Harold Crye

J. Lennox Scott

Joan Docktor

…and many more real estate rock stars!

