Registration Now Open for ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year’ 2021

RISMedia and NAR Teaming Up Again to Co-Present All-Day, Virtual Event
More than 30 of the industry’s leading brokerage firms, along with 10 of the most dynamic coaches and trainers, are collaborating with RISMedia and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), who are joining up again to co-present “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year,” an action-packed, full-day, virtual educational event, to help real estate professionals kick off the new year like a rock star!
“Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” will take place on Jan. 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET. The one-day inspirational, motivational and skill-building event will be one of the industry’s largest and most viewed events of the year.
The roster of real estate leaders participating in “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” is a “who’s who” of the industry’s most successful brokerage and sales professionals. Every one of these leaders is committed to providing attendees with valuable take-home, actionable information to help them immediately compete for more new business in 2021.
Click here to register for a 50 percent discount! All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia’s “Ultimate Team Guide” as a holiday giveaway ($50 value).
This one-day learning opportunity will feature more than 20 educational sessions and 80 speakers, including Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, and Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist, National Association of REALTORS®, followed by two separate tracks for brokers and agents. Sessions will be packed with straight-to-the-point discussions that will better equip real estate professionals to increase business amid the disruption speeding through the real estate business landscape.
Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year will address the rapidly evolving changes and opportunities for our industry, bringing together the most important stakeholders who will shape the conversation for this year and beyond.
Our “rock star” speaker line-up includes…
- NAR’s Bob Goldberg and Charlie Oppler with a road map for the year ahead
- Brian Buffini, founder and chairman, Buffini & Company, with success strategies for 2021
- NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun with an economic update
- Leading coach Sherri Johnson with strategies for achieving a seven-figure income
- Paul Boomsma, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, with insights for brokerage operators in 2021
Click here to register for a 50 percent discount!
Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2021 will:
- Help you increase your leadership abilities and business skill sets
- Help you grow and keep your professional skills sharpened and enlightened
- Help you stay connected with other leaders and create possible new lead opportunities
Topics covered at Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2021 will include:
One-on-One With Morgan Carey: New Ideas for a New Year
John Featherston
Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters
From the Broker Track
How to Compete in a Shrinking Brokerage Landscape
As the real estate brokerage landscape continues to consolidate, what does it mean for your company? From mergers to acquisitions to roll-ups, here’s how to determine what your next move should be, and how to build your brand and brokerage among the changing competition.
Moderator:
Candace Adams, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties
Panelists:
Boomer Foster, Long & Foster
Thad Wong, @properties
Bill Watson, Watson Realty
Dan Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated
From Transactional to Forever
Consumer behavior has shifted…most likely, for good. Find out how the consumer is driving change and efficiency in the real estate process, and what your agents—and brokerage—needs to do to remain relevant long after the sale. These leading brokers will share how they’re raising the bar to position their firms as trusted, credible, long-term advisors in an uncertain world.
Moderator:
Pat Riley, Allen Tate REALTORS®
Panelists:
Michael Saunders, Michael Saunders Real Estate
Rod Messick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty
Marilyn Eiland, Better Homes and Gardens Gary Greene
Gary Scott, Long & Foster Real Estate
From the Agent Track
Making the LEAP! Game Changing Business Strategies for 7-figure Income
Moderator:
Sherri Johnson
Panelists:
Davin Emmons
Jon Bye
More Than Just Likes: A Blueprint for Online Success
With so many platforms and so little time, where should you focus your online efforts? Get a blueprint for maximizing your ROI and tips on how to target your ideal clients.
Moderator:
Marki Lemons Rhyal, ReMarkiTable LLC
Panelists:
Wendy Forsythe, Fathom Realty
Delivering these insights will be many of real estate’s brightest minds, including…
- Helen Hanna Casey
- David Knox
- Vince Leisey
- Rei Mesa
- Chris Stuar
- Diane Ramirez
- Dan Forsman
- Michele Harrington
- Todd Hetherington
- John LeTourneau
- Harold Crye
- J. Lennox Scott
- Joan Docktor
- …and many more real estate rock stars!
Click here to receive 50 percent off registration now to start the new year off right!
Event Sponsors
Diamond Sponsors
National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR Development
Real Estate Webmasters
Platinum Sponsors
MoxiWorks
Master Sponsors
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Century 21 Real Estate
Lone Wolf
Realtors Property Resource, LLC
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Host
American Home Shield
Home Security of America
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
Real Estate Express
Rocket Mortgage
Event
Buyside
Chime Technologies
David Knox Productions, Inc.
dynaConnections
Institute for Luxury Home Marketing
Sherri Johnson Coaching
Wise Agent