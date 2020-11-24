Tell Your Agents About First-Time Buyer

NAR PULSE—Managing Brokers: If you’ve been waiting for a more realistic portrayal of the home-buying process, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is filling the gap with a new, eight-part series. First-Time Buyer shows how REALTORS® work with clients to overcome potentially deal-breaking problems that can crop up at any stage of the search and transaction, including utilizing a special feature from Realtors Property Resource® (RPR). Check out First-Time Buyer and tell your agents!

Smart Spending: Save With REALTOR Benefits®

As a broker, you have to keep an eye on your costs. REALTOR Benefits® Program partners can help you save this holiday season on products and services to keep your business in tip top shape. Leverage your NAR benefits to find savings and special offers on technology, shipping, and more.

Who Won $5,000 From C2EX?

Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Commitment to Excellence Challenge who thought outside of the box and took professionalism to the max: Florida REALTORS®, Texas REALTORS®, Oregon Association of REALTORS®, Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®, Arkansas REALTORS® Association, Idaho REALTORS®, Montana Association of REALTORS® and North Dakota REALTORS®. For a full list of finalists, visit nar.realtor/C2EX/Challenge.