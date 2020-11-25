Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Donates $40,000 to Local Food Pantries

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago and the Kindness Foundation have announced $40,000 of giving to local food pantries in place of their annual companywide holiday party. The branch offices are selecting the local pantries in the communities they serve.

Diane Glass, CEO, said, “Our tradition is to bring our entire company together for a holiday celebration and that isn’t possible this year. At the same time, there is more need in our communities than ever. We felt that we could show our agents and staff how much we care by doing something for our neighbors.”

“It was very important to us to make a difference locally, so our offices will choose the food pantries to support.” added Mark Pasquesi, president. “From Chicago and the north and west suburbs, to the lake shore communities in Indiana and Michigan, we can help families put food on their tables this holiday season.”

Joe Stacy, senior vice president, general sales manager and Kindness Foundation chairman, added, “By making this impactful donation to our local food pantries, we are being safe and living the mission of our Kindness Foundation which is to support meaningful local initiatives that improve the communities we serve and enhance the quality of life for our fellow citizens.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhschicago.com.

