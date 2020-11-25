The Hunt Is About So Much More Than the House

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real

estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



First-Time Buyer, a new fun and informative eight-part series starting Nov.16, is all about showcasing the REALTOR® difference and how your agents’ in-depth knowledge of local communities, property values, and neighborhood growth trends helps clients navigate the home-buying process and fulfill homeownership dreams. Watch the special preview and share with your agents!





