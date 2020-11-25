Internalizing Gratitude for Your Agents

Reflect and Give Thanks for Those Who Fuel Your Company’s Success



Brokers and managers know that every real estate company owes its success to the care, hard work and expertise of its agents.

So as you fill this holiday with joy and ponder the meaning of Thanksgiving, here is a recommendation: Take a few moments to calmly meditate and give thanks for all of the outstanding people who have chosen to affiliate their professional lives with you and your company.

I am not talking about making a phone call, sending an email or personally connecting with your agents. You have probably already done that. I’m talking about personal reflection on your part. Taking a moment to truly give thanks to the universe or whatever spiritual power holds your faith for the blessing of having these agents in your life.

This is important for both you and your agents. It is no small decision for any of them to have chosen to conduct real estate with your company. They have other options, and by having chosen you and your company, they have placed their trust, their dreams, their financial well-being and their reputations in your care. That is an extremely powerful relationship, and it needs to be recognized and appreciated.

Today is a day to do that.

Give thanks for their choice. Give thanks that they have given you the opportunity to support their success. Give thanks for their efforts. Give thanks for their diverse personalities and skills. Give thanks for the profit and market share that they add to your office. Give thanks for when they volunteer for office charity work. Give thanks for when they help each other. Give thanks for when they help you.

And at the most basic level, give thanks for knowing them. We are all here to help each other succeed in real estate, and from these relationships spring all professional and personal triumphs. Appreciating them is among the most meaningful things that we can do as leaders and as human beings.

Doing so will improve your life and your agents’ lives, so do it today—there is much to be thankful for.

And for my readers and clients: Thank you for the opportunity to share my thoughts, energy and to be part of your real estate success. I am blessed and grateful to have you in my life. Happy Thanksgiving to you all!

