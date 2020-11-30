Mortgage Rates Held Steady Heading Into Thanksgiving

Freddie Mac recently released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.72 percent.

“Mortgage rates remain at record lows and while that has fueled a refinance boom, it’s been driven mainly by higher income borrowers. With about 20 million borrowers eligible to refinance, lower- and middle-income borrowers are leaving money on the table by not taking advantage of low rates,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “On the home-buying side, demand continues to surge and it has created a seller’s market where inventory is at a record low and home prices are rising, beginning to offset the benefits of the low rates.”

– 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.72 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Nov.25, 2020, unchanged from the previous week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.68 percent.

– 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.28 percent with an average 0.6 point, unchanged from the previous week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.15 percent.

– Five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.16 percent with an average 0.3 point, up from the previous week week when it averaged 2.85 percent. A year ago at this time, the five-year ARM averaged 3.43 percent.

Source: Freddie Mac

