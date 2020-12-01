BHHS Florida Realty Adds Vivian Hilmer to Leadership Team

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Florida Realty recently announced the addition of Vivian Hilmer to its leadership team. Hilmer assumed the role of managing broker of the Winter Park branch sales office in the Northwest/Central region, reporting to Elaine Glandon, regional vice president.

“I am excited and honored to join my company, Our Key Realty, with Florida Realty, HomeServices of America, and the world-renown Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and become part of the statewide leadership team and the managing broker of the Winter Park office. I am ready to share my passion and knowledge while supporting and empowering our sales professionals to exceed their goals,” said Hilmer.



With more than 15 years of overall real estate experience in the Orlando market, Hilmer is a bilingual professional with a proven record of generating and building relationships, managing projects, developing training strategies, and coaching individuals to succeed.

Since 2012, Hilmer has been the broker/owner of Our Key Realty in Orlando, Fla., managing the day-to-day responsibilities of running a real estate office.

For nearly a decade, Hilmer was the property and marketing director for Rock Companies, LLC, where she was responsible for managing properties in Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, Ohio and Washington, including all facets of lease consulting, property management, sales and marketing, budgeting, corporate training and development of team members, and mergers and acquisitions.



“We are excited to have Vivian join our leadership team! With Vivian’s energy, professionalism and drive for success, I am confident she will excel as the leader of our Winter Park branch office. Her commitment and support for our core services—title, mortgage, insurance and home warranty—will contribute to deliver an exceptional home-buying and selling experience for our customers and in the strategic development of our sales professionals and the Northeast/Central region,” said Glandon.

Additionally, BHHS Florida Realty also added Shawn Strodoski to its executive leadership team. Strodoski has assumed the role of vice president of the Southwest Region, which includes the branch and satellite sales office locations in Marco Island, Naples 5th Avenue, Naples Parkshore, Ritz-Carlton Naples Beach Resort, Ritz-Carlton Naples Golf Resort, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Strodoski brings with her more than 35 years of real estate and corporate sales, training, and marketing experience. Strodoski has accomplished a distinguished award of Top Real Estate Recruiter of the Year, five years in a row, as well as has been recognized as a top Certified Sales Coach.

“I am honored to become part of the executive leadership team of the admired and well-respected Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. I am excited to share my experience, connections and knowledge with our branch office leaders, support staff and sales professionals to exceed goals,” said Strodoski.

Strodoski was the previous director of Agent Recruiting and assistant managing broker for Downing-Frye Realty, Inc. in Southwest Florida. Prior to joining Downing-Frye in 2013, Strodoski has had a strong Corporate background in sales, corporate sales training, and later as a real estate managing broker with Ebby Halliday and Coldwell Banker in Texas, and is a licensed Florida broker. She has written sales training curriculum for top local real estate firms and International Corporate firms and developed related training modules classes throughout the 50 states and Hawaii.

“I am grateful to have Shawn Strodoski join our executive leadership team! With Shawn’s professionalism, impeccable reputation, experience and proven record of success, I am confident that Shawn will excel as the leader of our Southwest region and in the strategic development of our branch office leaders, support team and sales professionals, and company. Shawn’s commitment and support for our core services—title, mortgage, insurance and home warranty—will contribute to deliver an exceptional home-buying and selling experience,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Rei Mesa.

For more information, please visit www.bhhsfloridarealty.com.