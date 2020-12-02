Learn How to Close With Confidence at ‘Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year’ 2021

This year has been full of surprises, and although we’re rounding the corner on 2020, now is not the time to slow down. This next year is chock full of uncertainties, leaving real estate professionals with several questions: What does the future hold? How will this impact real estate? What can I do to prepare for the unknown?

Over 70 brokers and agents are gathering virtually on Jan. 7, to discuss these topics and more, for RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®.

All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia's "Ultimate Team Guide" as a holiday giveaway ($50 value).

The roster of real estate leaders participating is a “who’s who” of the industry’s most successful brokerage and sales professionals. Every one of these leaders is committed to providing attendees with valuable take-home, actionable information to help them immediately compete for more new business in 2021.

Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty is one of many real estate professionals taking part in the event. Tune in to his session—”How to Close With Confidence“— at 2:10 p.m. EST.

See what Northrop has to say about “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” in the video below:

Real Estate‘s Rocking In The New Year Promo from Best In-House Photography LLC on Vimeo.

You also won’t want to miss these other agent-track sessions, among others:



Making the LEAP! Game-Changing Business Strategies for 7-Figure Income — 12:00 p.m. EST

Featuring Jon Bye of Jon Bye & Associates, Davin Emmons of HomeSmart Evergreen Realty, Tina Hivnor of Berkshire Hathaway Professional Realty, and Sherri Johnson of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

Maximizing Your Virtual Value to Consumers — 12:30 p.m.

Featuring Shannon Buss of Randall Realtors, Nate Johnson of Real Estate Solutions Group Redkey Realty Leaders, Holly Maybery of eXp Realty, Gonzalo Mejia of Watson Realty Corp., and Tamara Suminski of Beach Real Estate Group

A Fresh Look at Real Estate Investing for the New Year — 1:45 p.m.

Featuring Marc Cunningham of Grace Property Management & Real Estate; Cynthia Deluca, a speaker, author, mentor and coach; John LeTourneau of Keller Williams Realty Infinity; Marion Napoleon of Unlimited Realty Solutions; and Linda St. Peter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York, New England and Westchester Properties.





