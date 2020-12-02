Howard Hanna Companies Receive Awards for Quality Customer and Relocation Services

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and its sister company, Allen Tate REALTORS®, recently received multiple awards recognizing their quality customer experiences and relocation services. Two different companies delivered the awards virtually to congratulate Howard Hanna and Allen Tate.

Aires, a technologically advanced global relocation company, presented Allen Tate with the Silver level Excellence Award for 2020. Aires also presented Howard Hanna Real Estate Services with a Bronze level Excellence Award for 2020. The Excellence Award is granted to companies that exceed all standards as defined by Aires, as well as maintain a commitment to the highest level of customer service.

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving further recognized both Howard Hanna and Allen Tate as an A+ Rated Broker. The company also nominated Allen Tate for its Broker of the Year award.

“We were delighted to be recognized for our focus on customer service,” DJ Stephan, president of Allen Tate Relocation and Corporate Services, said about the series of awards. “Howard Hanna and Allen Tate are very dedicated to providing a superior level of service to assist our relocating customers. We consider this service to be essential, and these awards reflect our commitment to this service.”

“Our families are each extremely pleased to receive this recognition,” added Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Relocation services are a single piece of the real estate puzzle, and are just one of the things we aim to make easier for homeowners. We are very proud of our full-service customer experiences, which include but are not limited to offering mortgage, title, relocation and insurance products to buyers and sellers, in addition to our recognizable brokerage services.”

Allen Tate REALTORS® joined forces with Howard Hanna in 2018, and the two companies have worked together since.

“When Allen Tate and Howard Hanna joined forces, we knew our collaboration would help us provide the best products and services in the real estate industry,” said Howard Hanna CEO Helen Hanna Casey. “These awards highlight the results of our combined efforts. Most importantly, they reflect the satisfaction of homeowners who utilize our services. That satisfaction is the end goal of all of our programs and efforts.”

“These awards are a great reflection of the work we have done in 2019 and 2020,” noted Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, chairman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Our families are excited not only to receive these awards, but to see what lies ahead of us in 2021.”

For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.