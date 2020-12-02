Market Leader and EXIT Realty Corp. International Extend Partnership

Market Leader recently announced an extended agreement with EXIT Realty Corp. International to continue to provide its software and services to EXIT associates across the United States and Canada.

Market Leader has provided EXIT Realty Corp. International marketing solutions since 2005, via EXIT Promo Shop. EXIT Promo Shop features nearly two thousand templatesl; automated marketing campaigns; and an email, print and direct mail marketing center. Market Leader is also an EXIT Realty Approved Supplier for the Market Leader suite of tools for agents, teams and offices.

“We’re proud of the partnership we’ve built with EXIT over the last 15 years, culminating in today’s [at press time] announcement,” said Robert Vickers, general manager at Market Leader. “This extended agreement is a testament to the partnership we’ve built with EXIT accompanied by the shared goal to help EXIT agents and brokers market their businesses, increase productivity and differentiate themselves in their markets. We look forward to continuing to partner over the coming years.”

“At EXIT Realty, we believe that technology is most beneficial when it helps agents serve and engage their clients more effectively,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “Thousands of EXIT Associates rely on EXIT Promo Shop to manage their sphere, communicate with their clients and market property and we have

been delivering technology that does just that through our partnership with Market Leader.”

Thousands of EXIT Associates have access to EXIT Promo Shop, as well as Market Leader’s teams and broker solutions and exclusive lead generation services.

Market Leader is part of the Constellation Real Estate Group, a division of Constellation Software, Inc. For more information, please visit www.constellation1.com.