Art Zachary to Retire as President and CEO of Rose & Womble Realty Company

By RISMedia Staff

Rose & Womble Realty Company recently announced Art Zachary’s plans to retire as president and chief executive officer of Rose & Womble Realty Company in June 2021.
In a video message along with J. Van Rose Jr., chief operating officer, the two shared the news with the Rose & Womble family. Zachary stated, “I started in this business in June 1970 and we became Rose & Womble in June 1998, so that felt like the right month for me to retire.”

Zachary served on the REIN MLS Board of Directors for 20 years and held numerous positions including six terms as president and three as vice president. In addition to REIN, he was president of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, served on the Board of Directors with Tidewater Builders Associations, and was named HRRA 1997 Broker of the Year.

Zachary announced he will continue to serve Rose & Womble Realty as the Chairman of the Board. He will work with the Operating Committee to realign his current duties over the coming months. Rose will become the next president of Rose & Womble Realty.

Rose shared, “We are incredibly grateful for Art’s vision and dedication to our organization and industry over the past fifty years. He will remain an integral part of our company as an owner and leader. I am excited and honored to continue our mission.”

Source: www.roseandwomble.com

