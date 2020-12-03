Increase Your Referrals This Holiday Season

Most real estate professionals would agree there’s no better time than the holiday season to garner referrals. There are plenty of reasons to reach out in December to potential clients and check in on those you’ve worked with in the past.

However, there are some new things you need to consider due to the pandemic. Here are some of the best ways to boost your referrals while staying safe this holiday season:

Deliver branded goodies. With holiday parties all but a distant memory, focus on being extra creative this holiday season with the cards and treats you hand out if you choose to go this direction. Be sure to add a personal touch with all the goodies you hand out and include some sort of branding. If the majority of your clients live within an area that makes logistical sense to drive, consider spending a Sunday afternoon dropping off all your treats in your clients’ mailboxes to avoid direct contact.

Host a sweepstakes. Having a contest on social media is another fun and COVID safe way to connect with your clients this December. Put some thought into the grand prize, whether it’s a gift card to a local small business or a gift basket arranged by a shop in your area. Going this route also helps support your community during these difficult times. As far as the contest, you don’t have to go crazy; a simple holiday-themed question can work great and you can choose a winner among the comments at random.

Send a holiday email. If you’re tight on time or funds, sending out a mass holiday email to all of your current and former clients is a must. Of course, this should be the very least you do as far as outreach over the next few weeks, but it serves its purpose: letting buyers and sellers know this winter that you’re thinking of them.

Agents, how else are you boosting referrals this holiday season?

