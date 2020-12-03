Lead Sources to Try Before New Years

Maintaining a constant funnel of new leads is one of the most important tasks that real estate agents must master to be successful. Many real estate experts recommend nurturing three to five different lead sources to keep your business running steady with new leads.

To help you keep leads in your funnel, here are 10 ways to generate new leads:

1. Direct Mail: To have a successful direct mail campaign, you need a targeted list and a steady stream of mailings.

2. Social Media Marketing: Social media is a lead source unlike any other. Creating a content strategy is crucial if you hope to generate leads. For help creating a social media strategy, go here.

3. Expired Listings: Instead of approaching these prospects with all the reasons they should hire you, explain why their home didn’t sell the first time around and how your strategy solves the problem.

4. For Sale by Owner: Be patient and provide enough information and value to be helpful so that when they decide to hire an agent, they’ll think of you.

5. Referrals: To maximize your referrals, ask for them throughout the sales process. If a prospect isn’t ready to buy or sell, ask them if they know anyone who is.

6. Past Clients: The key is getting your clients to think of you as their real estate agent. That way, when the time comes, and they’re ready to sell their home, they know exactly who they are going to call.

7. Clients of Past Agents: Your association with a departed agent gives you the foot in the door you need to build a relationship with past clients of retired agents.

8. Work With Lenders: Build mutual partnerships with lenders in which you add them to your list of recommended lenders if they agree to recommend you as a real estate agent.

9. Sign Level Strategy: Get leads from your signs by including instructions to access the property flyer online. Include a simple lead capture form requesting the person’s name, number and email address.

10. Homeowners Associations: Advertising with, or participating in, the HOA can often get you access to the newsletter’s entire mailing list and help brand you as that neighborhood’s agent.

There are plenty of ways for you to generate leads for your real estate business. To generate even more leads, try out Homes.com City Sponsor to secure your city and generate more listings in your area. Check it out here.

Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.