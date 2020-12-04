Creating a Culture of Contribution

Denver Brokers Named 2020 National Homeownership Award Winners

Born into an entrepreneurial family, Scott Nordby learned early on the importance of honesty, integrity, dedication and loyalty, both in his role as a successful REALTOR® and in life overall. These are also the principles around which Nordby and his wife, Lora, operate their firm, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Innovative Real Estate, which is why the pair is being named the recipients of RISMedia’s 2020 National Homeownership Award.

Sponsored by Quicken Loans®, RISMedia’s National Homeownership Award is bestowed upon members of the real estate community who continuously demonstrate extraordinary contributions toward increasing homeownership and building better communities. The Nordbys exemplify these attributes through both their company culture and their family life.

Scott Nordby started out by working in his family’s construction and development business in Washington state. He met Lora in 1999 while teaching a class, and the pair married in 2002. In 2003, the Nordbys founded Innovative Real Estate in the Denver metro area and joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in 2017. Today, the firm is home to nearly 200 agents in four offices serving Colorado’s Front Range.

Scott says his partnership with Lora is the “perfect combination.”

“I’m always focused on driving growth and supporting agents. She’s all about creating processes and systems,” he explains.

Throughout their business success, the Nordbys have adhered to a strong belief in family, balance and contribution. “We started Innovative Real Estate because we wanted to build a company where agents could be successful selling real estate while living amazing lives at home,” says Scott. “We focus on mindset first, skillset second and activities third. We believe in abundance over scarcity and collaboration—with the end result always being to serve the client in the best way possible.”

With this philosophy at their company’s core, it’s no surprise that the Nordbys and their agents prioritize community involvement—whether it be teaching health and fitness classes, volunteering with schools and sports organizations, or getting actively involved at church.

“We have always believed that when you get really plugged into your community, not only does it help benefit your business, but you also connect with others you might have never met otherwise,” says Lora.

The Nordbys and their agents have supported an array of community and charitable efforts over the years, including Almost Home, A Precious Child, The Sunshine Kids and the Detroit-based Empowerment Plan.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Innovative Real Estate is also dedicated to the cause of homeownership.

“We are always thinking about our community and homeownership,” explains Lora. “We provide free classes for first-time homebuyers, a program called Give Your Kids a Chance—where we educate parents on how to fund college through investment properties—and we help the senior community with downsizing or estate planning.”

Over the years, the Nordbys have demonstrated this same level of commitment to their family as well.

“Lora and I have always put what is most important to us on our calendars first—date nights, kids’ sports, church events and vacations,” says Scott. “We have always believed that you need to live your priorities. We think our clients really respect that we have boundaries. It helps us come back to the table as our best selves so that we’re able to serve at the highest level.”

Finally, when it comes to sharing advice with other real estate professionals seeking to become more involved in their communities, the Nordbys’ message is simple: “Find something you are motivated by.”

For more information, please visit www.innovativere.com.