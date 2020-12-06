Register for Free: Brian Buffini’s 2021 Real Estate Market Outlook

Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, presents his Bold Predictions to unveil the 2021 market trends you can bet on. Joined by National Association of REALTORS® Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun, Buffini cuts through the noise and shares what you need to know and do to build a profitable business that lasts. Get locked and loaded for 2021! Register for this free broadcast and tune in on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. PST or 12 p.m. EST!

The online broadcast, “2021 Real Estate Market Outlook,” will highlight the following, among other topics:

– What real estate agents and consumers can expect to see in the 2021 housing market

– A housing market update from Yun

– How agents can stay focused and on track in uncertain times

“I have always been committed to observing changing trends, interviewing top market experts and, above all, providing much-needed clarity,” says Buffini. “The Bold Predictions 2021 broadcast will drill-down on what the real estate market is going to look like on the heels of the covid-19 health crisis and the presidential election, and help real estate agents and consumers navigate the market, the opportunities, and the uncertainties.”

To sign up for this free event, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2021.