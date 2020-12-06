CinchÂ® Home Services Partners With Insurance Technology Startup GloveBox

Cinch Home Services (Cinch) has partnered withÂ GloveBox, an insurance technology that allows policyholders to manage all of their insurance in a single, centralized digital platform.

“Seamless digital experiences are now an expected part of life, and our new partnership with GloveBox is the latest example of our efforts to provide maximum convenience and value to our clients and their customers,” saidÂ Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “Partnering with GloveBox represents another step for Cinch as we expand the delivery of our industry-leading solutions to the property & casualty (P&C) insurance market.”

Founded in 2019,Â Denver-based GloveBox enables policyholders to manage all their insurance policies by way of direct-to-carrier and direct-to-agent capabilities. Through the new partnership, Cinch home protection plans will be the first non-insurance product offered via GloveBox’s all-in-one platform.

“As prior agents, we got fed up with the confusion and frustration that independent insurance clients were experiencing when it came to servicing their policies,” saidÂ Ryan Mathisen, CEO and co-founder, GloveBox. “This technology is our answer back to the independent channel and the agency response across the country has been overwhelming. Things like home appliance breakdown was, and always has been, a large coverage gap that exists for most policyholders. This partnership with Cinch will allow consumers to fill this gap with a completely digital offering of their product suite, with a completely digital point of purchase directly in GloveBox.”

The new collaboration with GloveBox follows the launch of several new partnerships, most recentlyÂ with industryÂ disruptorÂ Kin Insurance .



For more information, please visitÂ www.cinchhomeservices.com.

