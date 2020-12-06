HGTV Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary of Home Giveaways

HGTV today unveiled the 25th edition of the HGTV® Dream Home: a stunning coastal oasis sitting at over 3,300 square feet in the luxurious Newport, R.I. HGTV, a member of the Discovery, Inc. family of brands, will award the newly built, fully furnished residence to the grand prize winner, along with $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage® and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World.

This sprawling home is located in Portsmouth, RI, just 10 miles from downtown Newport, an idyllic seaside town known for its glamorous residents, rich history and grand mansions from America’s gilded age. Newport has become one of America’s top vacation destinations, offering residents and visitors a cultural experience and lifestyle full of world-class dining and oyster shacks, music festivals and sporting events. Built to capture Newport’s New England charm, the HGTV Dream Home 2021 was built and designed by local builder JPS Construction & Design with trend-setting interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

“We knew we had to pick a location that would wow our viewers for the 25th anniversary, and Newport has every element a destination needs to provide that including natural beauty, aspirational lifestyle and decadent architecture,” said Flynn. “Every detail about the home, from the construction to the design elements, capture the spirit of Newport and the grandness of the HGTV Dream Home, making our 25th home the most impressive yet.”

The three-story Cape Code style home includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home is full of modern nautical design and rich colors that honor Newport’s coastal New England charm, such as deep reds and blues, with neutral tones and pops of pattern. Upon entering the home, visitors are welcomed by high ceilings contributing to the greatness of the living room. The open floor plan allows for an easy flow between the living room and the dining room, which lives off of the chef’s kitchen that includes a large island, state of the art appliances and tons of storage. The upstairs is home to four bedrooms, including the master, which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom en-suite. Up one more flight of stairs is the rooftop deck, with a wet bar and spectacular water views that cannot be rivaled.

The official entry period for HGTV Dream Home 2021 is 9 a.m. ET Mon., Dec. 28, 2020 through 5 p.m. ET Wed., Feb.17, 2021. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2021 Special on HGTV on Fri., Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET with a special pre-premiere available on HGTV GO on Mon., Dec. 28. Viewers will have the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes with host Tiffany Brooks and interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn as they give an inside look at the home’s build and design process.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2021 include Rocket Mortgage®, Wayfair, Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Camping World, Cox Communications, Delta Faucet, Trex®, Government Employees Insurance Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, LL Flooring, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

To learn more about the giveaway, visit HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

