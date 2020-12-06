Enter to Win $500 With the Third Annual “State of the Real Estate Profession” Survey

Real Estate Express is now seeking participants for the 2020 State of the Real Estate Profession survey! Your insights will help us produce our third annual State of the Real Estate Profession report that will feature actionable insights on how to grow your real estate business. You will also be automatically entered to win one of three $500 VISA gift cards at the end of the survey. Below, we’ve outlined a few details about the survey itself and the rules to participate.

What does the survey entail?



Just like we did for last year’s 2019-2020 Real Estate Agent Income Guide, once again we’re surveying agents from across the United States to better understand how they go about their business and what it means to their bottom line. We’ll ask you to tell us a bit about your real estate career, income, career satisfaction and key areas in which you excel or struggle.

At the end of the survey, you will be automatically entered to win one of three $500 VISA gift cards. Three winners will be selected via a randomized drawing, and each of the three winners will receive a $500 VISA gift card. Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 14, 2020. No purchase necessary to enter or win. The randomized drawing will take place on or about Dec. 18, 2020. Winners will be notified via email. Open to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older.

Real Estate Express is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing pre- and post-licensing courses, continuing education courses, and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. RealEstateExpress, along with its sister schools McKissock Learning, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career.