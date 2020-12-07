A Bright Color Palette Ushers in the New Year

Given the turmoil of 2020, it comes as no surprise that paint companies and professional decorators are focused on palettes of bold and happy colors for the new year.

If you plan to refresh your home with a new coat of paint, or to change out accessories, consider Pantone’s color of the year: aqua. This soft blue-green is intended to be used as a room color, a single-wall accent—especially in the kitchen—and/or in cabinetry or furnishings.

The company’s entire palette of muted and dramatic shades of blue and green, in fact, reflects a collective wish to add freshness and a pop of color to our lives.

A soft gray-blue called Cerulean is said to evoke the color of the sky on a serene, crystal clear day, while French Blue is described as a refreshingly deep shade of azure. Shades of green called Green Ash and Mint are said to be pulled directly from nature.

Neutrals remain in style as well, beginning with fresh new shades of gray and beige including an organic olive-green called Willow, a versatile off-white called Buttercream and a serene camel-colored hue dubbed Desert Mist.

An intense blue-black called Inkwell is suggested for a dramatic front-door statement, while a subtle shade called Ultimate Gray is popular for walls and furniture.

Other color palettes reflect a similar call for warm colors that promote a sense of calm and wellness after a turbulent year.

One such palette features yellow and orange tones to capture brightness and energy, including an optimistic yellow and a vibrant yellow-orange called Marigold, said to be ideal for adding small pops of color via window treatments or painted accent furniture.

Another is an array of vibrant pinks and purples ranging from Raspberry Sorbet, a rich magenta color, to a warm shade of violet called Amethyst Orchid, happy pops of color that will add warmth and personality to a neutral room. Both will be appearing soon in a wide range of accessories such as pillows and throws designed to add personality to a bed or sofa.