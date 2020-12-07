Giving to Make a Difference This Holiday Season

Charitable giving in the first half of 2020 increased by almost 7.5 percent over the first half of last year, according to researchers at the Chronicle of Philanthropy. This trend, by many estimates, is on course to continue.

While there are many reasons why we give, a wide-ranging survey by Fidelity Charitable reports that Americans have stepped up their monetary donations this year in large part as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With food banks overrun in many communities today, donations to these local and regional organizations are appreciated. Other charities that need help now include many that provide for children, families and the elderly:

