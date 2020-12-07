HGAR Foundation Presents $2,000 Donation to Meals on Wheels of Rockland

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $2,000 to Meals on Wheels of Rockland County. Based in Nanuet, Meals on Wheels of Rockland provides meal delivery services to Rockland residents who are homebound due to illness, physical handicaps or advanced age and cannot shop or cook for themselves.

The not-for-profit agency has a staff of more than 80 employees and over 500 volunteers, delivering some 200,000 meals annually and more than nine million meals since its inception in 1982. It also administers five senior centers, an adult day care center, central commissary, computer learning lab, and an all-senior theatrical troupe known as the Music Makers. In addition, Meals on Wheels offers a Pet Pantry for seniors who cannot afford to feed their pets.

“Since taking this position in February, the area that I am most impressed with is the participation and contributions of people and businesses in our community,” said Kevin Hardy, CEO and president of Meals on Wheels of Rockland. “The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation is a shining example of people who care about the quality of life for our senior community. I would like to personally thank them for their generosity and continued support to Meals on Wheels.”

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.



For more information, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.