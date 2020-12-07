Radian Launches Radian Ready for Digital Title Review

Radian Settlement Services, a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., recently launched a digitally enhanced title review process known as Radian Ready that provides:

– Title searches powered by Radian title technology

– Title reports with curative actions and turn times

– Streamlined workflow for the transition from title production to title curative

With Radian Ready, title documents will be routed into one of three categories based on a simplified grading system:

– Radian Ready graded title documents are instantly approved clear to close.

– Radian Rapid graded title documents indicate there are items on title that are expected to be clear to close in one to five business days.

– Radian Traditional graded title documents indicate there are items on title that will take five or more business days to clear.

Radian identifies outstanding items and explains how those items will be cured.

“With an innovative technology platform combined with a high level of end-to-end customer service from search through closing, Radian Ready clears the way for quicker closings and enables borrowers to know where they stand at every step of the process,” said Jill Cadwell, senior vice president, Title Operations. “The launch of Radian Ready is a key milestone in Radian’s pursuit to transform the title insurance and closing process—we are leveraging our unique technology, data and analytics to disrupt the traditional title process and enable a seamless experience for our customers.”

Source: radian.com/readytitle