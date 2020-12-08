4 Home Features to Help You Look and Feel Your Best

These days, it can be tempting to put on a pair of sweatpants and lounge around the house in your free time. Of course, we’re all aware that too much of that is never a good thing; that’s why it’s important that your home has everything you need to seize the day, even if all you have to do is a Zoom happy hour with friends. Here are several features that are sure to help you look and feel your best without leaving the house.

Home Gym

It should come as no surprise to see the home gym atop this list. Regular exercise is beneficial to both our mental and physical well-being, which is why so many luxury homeowners prioritize having this feature. It’s far easier to stick to your workout regimen and get the endorphins pumping with a fully-equipped gym under your roof.

Wellness Area

Luxury homes are increasingly designed with state-of-the-art wellness areas that include steam rooms, saunas, massage rooms and even meditation areas. These features can serve a variety of purposes, such as helping you recover from an injury or routine soreness after working out, as well as keep your mind clear and balanced.

Home Salon

By now, we’re probably all guilty of showing up to a video conference call looking a little disheveled. If this sounds familiar, then it might be time to consider having your own salon where stylists and beauty care specialists can come to give you at-home treatments.

Dressing Rooms

Regardless of what your schedule looks like, making yourself presentable each morning helps set the tone for the rest of the day. Some people can just pull anything out of their closet and make it look good, but for the rest of us, it helps to have a well-designed dressing room where we can take the time to put together the perfect outfit.