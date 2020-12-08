4 Interior Design Styles for a Relaxed Living Space

Life can be stressful. Our living spaces, however, shouldn’t be. Rather, they should help to deliver peace and tranquility each day. If you want a home that promotes relaxation, here are several interior design styles that are sure to make your stress disappear.

Minimalism

Prized for its simplicity, minimalist design is all about removing excess and clutter from your living environment to create a more peaceful setting. They say that the environment we live in is a reflection of our state of mind, so if you want to keep a clear mind, then this is the style for you. Often exhibiting clean lines and soft tones, minimalism is perfect for those who want an aesthetic that’s reduced to the bare essentials in order to eliminate any sense of chaos.

Scandinavian

When the temperatures start to drop, nothing beats Scandinavian design. Decidedly warm and modern, this look is rich with natural textures, such as wood and stone, that lend a calming ambience. Like minimalism, Scandinavian design prioritizes simplicity, but is also focused on capturing a cozy feeling known as hygge in Danish.

Wabi-Sabi

Wabi-sabi is a Japanese concept that celebrates the beauty of imperfection and accepting things that are beyond your control. Doing so, we can all likely agree, is sure to help achieve a sense of inner peace. As a design style, wabi-sabi often means decorating with natural materials, embracing signs of wear and displaying meaningful objects over materialistic ones.

Transitional

A careful combination of traditional and contemporary design, transitional style is the epitome of casual elegance. If you want a home that exhibits a sophisticated look but still feels warm and inviting, then this aesthetic makes an excellent option. By blending different styles, transitional design is more focused on the mood that you create rather than adhering to strict principles.