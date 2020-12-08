5 Reasons to Become a Snowbird

Frigid winters aren’t for everyone. When you’ve reached your wits’ end with bone-chilling winds and icy walkways, there’s only one conclusion to make: it’s time to become a snowbird. For luxury homeowners, heading to warmer pastures during the year’s colder months has practically become a rite of passage. For those who are debating whether or not to take the plunge into the snowbird lifestyle, here are just a few reasons why this could be the right move for you.

Outdoor Living

The weather, of course, is the main draw for many snowbirds. Rather than spending your winters cooped up indoors, you can get outside each day and enjoy the fresh air. Nothing beats lounging by the pool or having dinner on the terrace in the depths of winter.

Healthy Lifestyle

Being a snowbird can be good for your health. After all, you’re sure to get plenty of vitamin D spending your days under the sun and, in addition to that, there are lots of activities to be enjoyed. Thanks to the favorable climate, you can play golf and tennis year-round, swim laps in the pool each morning or go for a jog in the evenings without freezing your tail off.

Content Square 1.

Family Destination

A common concern is that becoming a snowbird will make it difficult to stay connected with the rest of the family during the winter. However, when you’re the one living in a warm climate with beautiful surroundings, it’s easy to get children and grandchildren to come visit during their winter vacations.

Best of Both Worlds

Being a snowbird means having the best of both worlds because you’re only skipping town for part of the year. Once the winter has passed, you can get back to your summer residence and enjoy all your favorite warm-weather activities with friends and family.

Exciting Journey

Change can be scary when we get set in our ways. However, taking the leap to become a snowbird is an exciting time for many people, especially once they’ve found the perfect place to call home each winter.