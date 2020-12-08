5 Things to Know Before Selling Your Home Furnished

Some buyers will want to purchase more than just a home: they want everything in it. From the rugs to the artwork hanging on the walls, they want it all. Of course, navigating this situation can be a challenge for the seller because it makes the transaction that much more complicated. When it works out, however, it can certainly be beneficial for both sides. If you’re considering selling your home furnished, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Identify the Price

It helps to start by working with your agent to come up with the price of your home unfurnished, which will be simpler to calculate. From there, they can assist you in determining the added value of your furnishings and you’ll essentially have a second price for your home if buyers are interested in purchasing it furnished. If you’ve worked with a professional interior designer or decorator, be prepared for the fact that the added value might not meet the amount that you put into it. Nonetheless, it’s still possible to come out ahead.

Added Appeal

There are numerous situations where selling a house furnished can make it significantly more appealing to buyers. It presents them with the opportunity to move in right away and not have to worry about decorating an entire home. This is especially enticing in rural or remote locations where it can be a burden to transport all of their furniture. By sweetening the offer and making your home available furnished, it’s possible to sell it quicker and reduce the carrying costs.

Convenience

It can also be more convenient for the seller. For example, if your furniture was custom-made for the house, it will probably be a challenge to figure out where to put it after you sell the property. Furthermore, once the home has sold, your only other option might be to put everything in storage.

Make Exclusions

One of the most important parts of selling a home furnished is identifying what’s not included. There are always going to be items that you’re not willing to part with because they carry sentimental value. Your agent should make this crystal clear from the outset when buyers come to view your property, as this will help to avoid any confusion later on.