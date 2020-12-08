Brown Harris Stevens Launches “Curate” Pre-Market Home Improvement Service

Brown Harris Stevens recently announced the launch of Curate by Brown Harris Stevens, a pre-market home improvement and staging service. The Curate program allows homeowners to make cosmetic and renovation upgrades before listing their properties through an approved list of qualified vendors with no upfront, out-of-pocket costs and no interest.

In addition, Brown Harris Stevens will also offer access to a Bridge Loan program, allowing short-term financing to help homeowners purchase a new home while they wait for their current home to sell.

“We are excited to offer our clients new options to help them prepare to buy or sell a home, especially in this incredibly challenging climate,” said Bess Freedman, CEO. “With Curate and Bridge Loans, a seller can make renovations to their existing home and secure financing for a new home without worrying about the burden of immediate cost. This will change the way we do business for the better.”

Upon listing with Brown Harris Stevens, every Curate seller will receive a design consultation to determine budget and which enhancements will benefit the property. Through a dedicated project coordinator, the seller will be connected to a pre-qualified list of vetted vendors to perform services including staging, decluttering, packing, plumbing, roof/pool repairs, painting and landscaping. There are no upfront costs associated with the Curate service; payment to vendors is deferred until closing. There is no price minimum for properties to be eligible for Curate by Brown Harris Stevens.

Curate by Brown Harris Stevens is also available to buyers who want to customize and upgrade their future home.

Curate by Brown Harris Stevens and the Bridge Loan program are offered in partnership with Zoom Casa, a national home staging and improvement program for agents.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens