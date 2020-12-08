How to Make a Master Bedroom Feel Like a Hotel Suite

There’s just something about stepping into a luxurious hotel room that makes all of your daily stress instantly disappear. While it’s nice to get away and treat yourself for a few days, it’s even better if you can recreate the experience under your own roof. For those who want to design a master bedroom that feels like a deluxe hotel suite, here are several tips for achieving the same level of luxury at home.

Design With Intent

From the window treatments to your throw pillows, there should be a sense of cohesion that’s readily apparent upon entering the bedroom. Before you start picking out furnishings, it helps to have a clear vision of the aesthetic you’re going for and how you’ll bring it all together. This ensures that the design has a sense of balance and harmony from top to bottom.

Optimize the Sleep Experience

Luxury hotels know a thing or two about creating the ideal sleep environment, but you shouldn’t have to leave your house just to feel refreshed. Blackout shades, goose down pillows, a heavenly mattress and a silky smooth set of sheets are a few easy upgrades that will go a long way in any bedroom.

Sitting Area

Of course, a hotel room is designed for more than just sleeping. It’s convenient to have an intimate sitting area where you can read or talk with your significant other. You may even want to add a small wet bar or coffee station where you can prepare beverages and enjoy them from the comfort of your bedroom.

Sumptuous Bathroom

A well-appointed bathroom is essential if you want to feel like you’re truly being pampered. Nothing beats having a soaking tub and rain shower, as well as his and her vanities for your daily routines. It’s also nice to equip your bathroom with hotel-quality towels, robes and bathmats to feel like the space has been thoughtfully designed to ensure the utmost comfort.