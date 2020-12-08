The Power to Impress Clients in the Palm of Your Hand

It’s a long road from listing to close, and the pandemic has only made things more difficult. Today’s buyers and sellers are more online than ever before, and agents and brokers have no choice but to accommodate their increasingly digital demands.

But that’s far from a problem. A digital real estate experience presents an incredible opportunity for agents and brokers—a chance to reimagine the experience they provide buyers and sellers and put the power to impress clients in one place: the palm of their hands.

1. Start With the Basics: The Transaction



The transaction is the most important thing in real estate. You can’t claim to offer a digital experience if you can’t first offer a digital transaction. So, what does that entail exactly?

– Digital Forms: Legal forms are the gateway to your transaction.

– eSignature: No matter what side you’re on, you must be able to legally sign offers and contracts remotely, securely and quickly.

– Transaction Management: Ensure compliance through document storage and file review.

Where to get it: Whether you’re an agent or a broker, the national member benefit, Transactions (zipForm Edition), as well as the state/local member benefit, Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) are great options for digital transactions. Both solutions have broker versions that connect agents to the office with real-time file review and oversight, and also include real estate’s leading eSignature solution, Authentisign, so that entire brokerage can have compliant, efficient and completely digital transactions from offer to close.

2. Expand the Experience: Post-Transaction



To your buyers and sellers, the transaction goes beyond the dotted line to include everything until moving day. Agents and brokerages that stand out are the ones that are actively engaged with their clients during this process and providing valuable resources and services along the way.

The post-transaction period typically includes opening escrow, ordering title insurance, securing financing and home appraisals, getting a home inspection, closing the deal, and, ultimately, moving into the new home.

Where to get it: On average, agents and brokers use 10 different systems to complete these activities. But they only need one. Each element of the post-transaction process now plugs into your transaction member benefit through Lone Wolf Marketplace, so you never have to leave the system you’re already using to start, sign and close your deals, and enhance your client’s experience.

3. Build the Journey: Pre-Transaction



With the entire transaction and post-transaction digitized, take a trip back in time to when you first met your client. How did you differentiate your services before you were in business together?

In those crucial early stages, agents and brokerages must persuade buyers and sellers that they are experts and trustworthy partners. Ultimately, that’s why most buyers and sellers don’t do-it-themselves. Virtual or not, they still need professional guidance. They still need you.

There’s no better way to kick off the buyer or seller journey than a beautiful, comprehensive and virtual presentation. This presents agents and their brokerages as true professionals with all of the answers, a thoughtful approach, and the means to get the best deal and experience possible.

Where to get it: Cloud CMA and the Cloud Agent Suite. This award-winning system takes all of the non-digestible MLS data and transforms it into a complete and compelling digital package for your buyers and sellers.

It features a complete suite of digital tools, including:

– Competitive market analysis

– Interactive listing reports

– Auto-prospecting

– MLS search

– Lead-generating landing pages

Agents, try it out for free here and don’t pay until February 2021.

Brokers, set your agents up with these award-winning digital tools here.

Nick Gaede has been with Lone Wolf Technologies since 2013. As Industry Relations Leader, Gaede’s role is entirely focused on the future of real estate—connecting current events and consumer society to industry trends to (attempt to) plot the path ahead.

